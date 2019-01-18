Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: TS ) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tenaris investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Tenaris's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically the article alleges that, "the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012." On this news, Tenaris' share price fell $2.64, or nearly 10% to close at $24.36 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

