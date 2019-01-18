Berkeley College Ranked for Sixth Consecutive Year on U.S. News & World Report List of Best Online Bachelor Programs for Veterans

New York, NY, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report, in its 2019 rankings of Best Colleges for Online Bachelor Degree programs, selected Berkeley College among the best in two categories: Best Online Bachelor Programs and Best Online Bachelor Programs for Veterans.





"Berkeley College offers support for military and veteran students and their families, not only at the seven on-site locations, but also through its online program, including a Virtual Veterans Resource Center," said Edward Dennis, Assistant Vice President, Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. Mr. Dennis, a retired Army Major, also serves as the New York City Veterans Club advisor. "These Resource Centers, along with the welcoming staff and faculty, contribute to the well-being and success of our military and veteran students as they transition into meaningful careers in the civilian world."

The services at Berkeley College stood out when Gabrielle Peralta was deciding where to use the educational benefits due her under the G.I. Bill. "Other schools didn't have veterans' reps and if they did, they were usually out of the office," she remembered. "Not so with Berkeley's Office of Military and Veterans Affairs (OMVA) and its Senior Director Tami Pichardo," said Mrs. Peralta, who currently serves as president of the Berkeley College New Jersey Veterans Club. "Tami's always there for you. She knew what needed to be done."

Skyla – Berkeley College's emotional support dog in training – helped seal the deal for the 25-year-old Marine Corps veteran who grapples with post-traumatic stress disorder. Now Mrs. Peralta, who lives in Newark, NJ, works part-time in the OMVA while pursuing a degree in Business Administration – Management at Berkeley College in Woodland Park, NJ.

Online Courses Offer Expectant Mom Continuous Enrollment

Josephine Cornacchia enlisted in the Air Force and served five years, mostly in Georgia, in satellite communications for a combat communications squadron, after graduating high school in Bohemia, NY. Her father had been disabled by a stroke when she was 12, and at age 15, after her mother lost her battle with cancer, Ms. Cornacchia and her sister went to live with her aunt and uncle, while her brother also relocated to live with other relatives.

Ms. Cornacchia overcame challenges to earn a Certificate in Culinary Arts at Eva's Kitchen in Paterson, NJ. One of her instructors there, who also was a veteran, recommended Berkeley College. Within two months, she enrolled at Berkeley College in Woodland Park, NJ, and began earning her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration – Management during the winter 2017 semester. She also serves as vice president of the New Jersey Veterans Club.

The ability to earn college credit online toward her degree program at Berkeley College was a perfect match for Ms. Cornacchia, who gave birth to her second child, a daughter, in May of 2018. "It worked for what I needed because I was having a baby," Ms. Cornacchia said. "It gave me the convenience of staying at home."

While Ms. Cornacchia enjoys taking a combination of on-site and online courses, having access to earning her degree online allowed her to stay continuously enrolled full-time throughout the year. She has earned President's or Dean's List honors every semester and expects to graduate in fall 2019.

"I have had great professors every semester," added Ms. Cornacchia."They teach well and I like to learn. I also have experience that I can relate to what I am learning; maybe that's what makes it seem easy."

Military and Veteran Students Appreciate Supportive Environment at Berkeley College

The OMVA stays connected with the nearly 450 veterans and active-duty military enrolled at Berkeley College's campuses in New Jersey and New York, and online. Berkeley College has been ranked among the best colleges for military and veterans by several publications, including U.S. News & World Report, Military Times, U.S. Veterans Magazine, and Military Advanced Education & Transition.

The College has strong support services for those students at its Veterans Resource Centers that offer a place to get information, study and socialize. Flexible academic schedules, credits for prior learning, free tutoring, and advisors with military experience help with the transition.

"The veterans are like a family here," said Donier McIntyre, 26, of Brooklyn, NY, who served in the Marines, is speaker of the Berkeley College New York City Veterans Club, and is studying Business Administration – Management at the Midtown Manhattan campus. "Coming from the military I felt like I shouldn't ask for help, but professors here actually worked with me and helped me," he said. "It felt so welcoming; I didn't feel like I was a number here."

Berkeley participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program that supplements tuition and school expenses for veterans and military. The College is home to one of 230 chapters of SALUTE – a veterans' honor society. In addition, there are a host of military and veterans-related events and activities throughout the year, like marching in the New York City Veterans Day Parade.

Mauro "Ricky" Zambrano, 27, of Lyndhurst, NJ, found critical support at the student-veterans club at the Midtown Manhattan campus. "It's a place for us all to be ourselves," said Mr. Zambrano, who is studying Justice Studies – Criminal Justice, and serves as president of the New York City Veterans Club. He served with the Marines in Afghanistan. "It's good for camaraderie," he added. "It can be tough to adjust to civilian life. We go through everything together." Mr. Zambrano is interning this academic year at Bergen County (NJ) Veterans' Services. He hopes to become a probation officer after graduation in May.

The school is a good fit for veterans like herself, Mrs. Peralta said, who offered this advice to service members. "Use your G.I. Bill. You earned it. Go get an education … there is always someone at Berkeley College who can help you if you need it."

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor's Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

