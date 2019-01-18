SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wayfair Inc. ("Wayfair" or the "Company") (NYSE:W) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wayfair Class A common stock during the period between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/w.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including that Wayfair was experiencing significant drop in demand for its online product offerings and was increasing its advertising to boost sales. As a result of defendants' false statements and/or omissions, Wayfair stock was artificially trading at more than $149 per share during the Class Period. While the stock was trading at this high price, some of its senior executives and directors cashed in and sold over $87.75 million of their personally held shares.

Later, on November 1, 2018, Wayfair announced its 2018 third quarter financial results, reporting a huge $151.7 million GAAP net loss for the quarter, or $(1.69) per share, compared with a GAAP loss of $76.4 million, or $(0.88) per share, for the third quarter of 2017. However in truth, advertising expenses jumped in the third quarter to over $202.5 million, an surge of 43%. Following this news, Wayfair common stock dropped over $14 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $96.16 on November 1, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Wayfair you have until March 11, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

