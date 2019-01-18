Gaya Saysenarine joins the Devencore Toronto Team

The commercial real estate firm further expands its legal client services



TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devencore, a leading, privately owned commercial real estate company with offices across Canada announced today that effective December 3, 2018, Ms. Gaya Saysenarine has joined the Toronto office as Legal Counsel, Manager of Legal Services.

Prior to joining Devencore, Ms. Saysenarine was an integral member of Deloitte's Legal Project Solutions Group where she worked on a variety of matters providing forensic, due diligence, and compliance services. In her final year with Deloitte, she worked at one of Canada's top five banks in the area of Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gaya to our team," said Allan Schaffer, President, Broker of Record in the Toronto office. "Her impeccable negotiation skills, her legal knowledge, and her professionalism and energy make her a great asset to our organization."

Ms. Saysenarine has directed her practice in corporate and commercial law, primarily focusing on due diligence for law firms and companies handling complex class actions and acquisitions, both nationally and internationally. Prior to joining Deloitte, she held the position of consultant at Livingston International Inc. where she negotiated sale, sublease and termination agreements that produced substantial savings and managed the on-boarding of acquired companies' real estate pre- and post-closing.

ABOUT DEVENCORE

Founded in 1972, Devencore is one of the largest privately held corporate real estate brokerages and advisory firms in Canada. We offer comprehensive services that are specifically designed to ensure that all real estate decisions are supported by effective real estate strategies and professional execution.

Devencore has offices in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver, as well as affiliated offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Moncton, Halifax, Québec City and Victoria. We assist clients with their U.S. real estate needs through a strategic alliance with US-based Transwestern.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11ba88a4-9151-412f-883f-1fdb566e949d