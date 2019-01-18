RAPS 2019 Board of Directors Begins Term; Don Boyer Takes Helm as Chair

Rockville, MD, USA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) welcomes its 2019 board of directors, which officially began its term on 1 January. Don Boyer, a former top Health Canada official who is now a private regulatory consultant, takes over as chairman.

"I am honored to serve as chairman of the RAPS board of directors," said Boyer. "Throughout its history, RAPS has been instrumental in not only helping regulatory professionals do their jobs better, but also in driving awareness of the critical role the regulatory profession plays in making healthcare products safe, effective and available. My vision for RAPS includes continuing its evolution as a truly international organization in support of regulatory professionals everywhere, and being the premier organization for regulatory education and training."

Glenn N. Byrd, senior director, promotional regulatory affairs at AstraZeneca steps into the role of board president; Gert Bos, executive director and partner with Qserve Group, becomes president-elect; and Salma Michor of Michor Consulting e.U, continues to serve as treasurer. Two new directors, Carol Cooper, founder and principal of CM Cooper and Associates; and Diana K. Salditt, senior director, regulatory advocacy and policy, Medtronic, also have joined the board.

Nominations for RAPS board openings for the 2020–2022 term will open 1 March. Nominations and supporting materials will be due 29 March. More information on the nomination process will be available in the coming weeks.

The complete list of the 2019 RAPS board officers and directors follows below:

Chairman of the Board

Don Boyer, BSc, RAC, FRAPS, owner and president, BOYER@RegulatorySolns

President

Glenn N. Byrd, MBA, RAC, senior director, promotional regulatory affairs, AstraZeneca

President-Elect

Gert Bos, PhD, FRAPS, executive director and partner, Qserve Group

Treasurer

Salma Michor, PhD, MSc, MBA, CMgr, RAC, founder and CEO of Michor Consulting e.U

Directors

Paul Brooks, executive director, RAPS

David E. Chadwick, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, director of regulatory affairs and regulatory science, Cook Inc.

Carol Cooper, MS, IM(ASCP), RM(AAM), founder and principal of CM Cooper and Associates

Raina Dauria, MS, RAC, vice president of regulatory affairs, Ethicon Biosurgery

Jethro Ekuta, DVM, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, senior vice president, global head of regulatory, safety and standards, Horizon Pharma

Laila Gurney, MSc, RAC, head of global regulatory affairs, GE Healthcare

Michael Morton, RAC, FRAPS, vice president for corporate regulatory affairs, Medtronic Inc.

Diana K. Salditt, FRAPS, senior director, regulatory advocacy and policy, Medtronic

Nancy Singer, JD, LLM, RAC, FRAPS, founder, Compliance-Alliance LLC

Susan Stewart, JD, RAC, FRAPS, president, Stewart Regulatory Consulting LLC

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

