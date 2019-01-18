Nasdaq Elects David Rosato to the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), today announced the election of David Rosato to the board of directors of the following U.S. exchanges operated by the company: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; Nasdaq PHLX LLC; Nasdaq BX, Inc.; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Nasdaq MRX, LLC; and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC.



Mr. Rosato currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of People's United Financial, Inc. and has more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance. Mr. Rosato joined People's United in 2007 as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Prior to joining the bank, he was Treasurer at Webster Financial Corp., and began his career in the investment portfolio group at M&T Bank. Mr. Rosato earned both his MBA and a bachelor's degree in business and economics from The University of Maryland and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"David's extensive finance, regulatory, and treasury expertise – combined with his role as an officer of a Nasdaq-listed company – will make an immediate contribution to the U.S. Exchange board as we continue to deliver solutions that help our issuers and trading clients optimize and execute their business vision across multiple asset classes with confidence. We look forward to welcoming David to the board," said Thomas A. Kloet, Chairman of Nasdaq's U.S. Exchange Board.

