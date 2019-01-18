Clarus Announces $0.025 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) ("Clarus" and/or the "Company"), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.



The cash dividend will be paid on February 8, 2019, to all stockholders of record as of January 29, 2019.

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus' primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare categories. The Company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS® and SKINourishment® brand names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.sierrabullets.com , or www.pieps.com .

