Uniroyal Global Engineered Products to Present at NobleCon 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIR), a leading global provider of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies serving the automotive, recreational, industrial, contract, hospitality and healthcare markets, today announced that its President Howard Curd will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Monday, January 28th at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website www.uniroyalglobal.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www . nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl-coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.'s revenue in 2017 was derived 67.5% from the automotive industry and approximately 32.5% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and health care markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde®, BeautyGard®, Flameblocker™, Spirit Millennium®, Ambla®, Amblon®, Velbex®, Cirroflex®, Plastolene® and Vynide®.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets' 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "planned," "estimated" and "potential" and words of similar import, as well as all references to the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.'s current expectations. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company´s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company´s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company´s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to economic conditions, uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments, the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories, currency fluctuations, technological developments, performance issues with suppliers, economic growth, delays in testing of new products, the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations, the Company's dependence on key personnel, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans, rapid technology changes and the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

