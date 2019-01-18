Media Advisory: Top Smoking Cessation Experts Meet in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and international smoking cessation authorities are gathering in Ottawa today to attend the 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation, Canada's premier event promoting the latest ideas and evidence in clinical tobacco treatment, program development and smoking cessation research. This year's proceedings take place ahead of National Non-Smoking Week, January 20-26.
CONFERENCE DETAILS
WHAT: The 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation
WHEN: Today and tomorrow (Jan. 18-19)
WHERE: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2
TODAY'S HOT TOPICS
- Reducing the Nicotine Content of Cigarettes, E-cigarettes and the Tobacco End Game
- Dependence and Cessation: Challenges and Opportunities Faced by Women who Smoke
- The Master Class: A Conversation with Smoking Cessation Experts Dr. Milan Khara
- Tobacco Intervention in the Oncology Setting: A Multidisciplinary Approach
- Latest Approaches for Addressing Tobacco Use Among Clients Dealing with Other Substance-Use Disorders
- 5 Things About Health Behaviour Change Every Clinician Should Know
- E-Cigarettes in 2019: What We Know?
Visit the OMSC website for detailed information including timings and locations of all proceedings.
