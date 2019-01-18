Media Advisory: Top Smoking Cessation Experts Meet in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and international smoking cessation authorities are gathering in Ottawa today to attend the 11 th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation , Canada's premier event promoting the latest ideas and evidence in clinical tobacco treatment, program development and smoking cessation research. This year's proceedings take place ahead of National Non-Smoking Week, January 20-26.



CONFERENCE DETAILS



WHAT: The 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation

WHEN: Today and tomorrow (Jan. 18-19)

WHERE: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2





TODAY'S HOT TOPICS



Reducing the Nicotine Content of Cigarettes, E-cigarettes and the Tobacco End Game

Dependence and Cessation: Challenges and Opportunities Faced by Women who Smoke

The Master Class: A Conversation with Smoking Cessation Experts Dr. Milan Khara

Tobacco Intervention in the Oncology Setting: A Multidisciplinary Approach

Latest Approaches for Addressing Tobacco Use Among Clients Dealing with Other Substance-Use Disorders

5 Things About Health Behaviour Change Every Clinician Should Know

E-Cigarettes in 2019: What We Know?

Visit the OMSC website for detailed information including timings and locations of all proceedings.