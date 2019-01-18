MagneGas Completes Acquisition of One of the Largest Independent Distributors in East Texas

New Acquisition Adds $3.7 Million in Annualized Sales



TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. ("MagneGas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced today the completion of an acquisition of one of the largest remaining independent industrial gas and welding supply distributors in East Texas. This transaction, priced at $2.5 million, paid in cash at closing, expands the Company's geographic footprint in the East Texas market, which is home to a large number of industrial and shipping companies, as well as strong exposure to the oil and gas production and refining markets.

"With this acquisition, we are reaching significant economies of scale and market dominance in East Texas," commented Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas. "Together with our prior four acquisitions in the region in 2018, we now operate one of the largest independent industrial gas distributors in the region, and have access to thousands of consistent consumers of industrial gas products."

"With our newfound scale, we anticipate significant improvement in our operating margins in the coming quarters as we optimize our operations in the region. This was one of our central objectives heading into 2019, and we are proud of our team's ability to close such an impactful transaction so early in the year," concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc.

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel "MagneGas2®" is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com .

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 17 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

