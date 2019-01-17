WAYFAIR, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Wayfair, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Wayfair, Inc. ("Wayfair" or the "Company") (NYSE:W) between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales.

As a result of Defendants' false statements and/or omissions, the price of Wayfair stock was artificially inflated to more than $149.00 per share during the Class Period. Meanwhile, with the price of Wayfair common stock artificially inflated, certain of its senior executives and directors cashed in, selling more than $87.75 million worth of their personally held shares.

Then, on November 1, 2018, Wayfair announced its third quarter 2018 financial results. The Company reported a massive $151.7 million GAAP net loss for the quarter, or $(1.69) per share, compared with a GAAP loss of $76.4 million, or $(0.88) per share, for the third quarter of 2017. In reality, advertising expenses had skyrocketed in the third quarter of 2018 to more than $202.5 million, an increase of 43%.

On this news, Wayfair stock fell $14.13 per share, or over 12%, from its previous closing price to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

