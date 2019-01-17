Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distribution
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2018 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Washington REIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|Dividend
Paid Date
|Gross
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share
|
Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
|(Return of
Capital) Non-
Taxable
Distribution
Per Share
|01/05/2018
|$0.17511
|$0.05065
|$0.05065
|$0.12446
|03/29/2018
|$0.30000
|$0.08677
|$0.08677
|$0.21323
|06/29/2018
|$0.30000
|$0.08677
|$0.08677
|$0.21323
|09/28/2018
|$0.30000
|$0.08677
|$0.08677
|$0.21323
|TOTALS:
|$1.07511
|$0.31096
|$0.31096
|$0.76415
|100.00%
|28.924%
|28.924%
|71.076%
Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).
CONTACT:
Tejal Engman
Vice President of Investor Relations
E-Mail:tengman@washreit.com