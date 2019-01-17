Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distribution

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2018 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Washington REIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



Dividend

Paid Date Gross

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Income Per

Share







Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share (Return of

Capital) Non-

Taxable

Distribution

Per Share 01/05/2018 $0.17511 $0.05065 $0.05065 $0.12446 03/29/2018 $0.30000 $0.08677 $0.08677 $0.21323 06/29/2018 $0.30000 $0.08677 $0.08677 $0.21323 09/28/2018 $0.30000 $0.08677 $0.08677 $0.21323 TOTALS: $1.07511 $0.31096 $0.31096 $0.76415 100.00% 28.924% 28.924% 71.076%

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

CONTACT:

Tejal Engman

Vice President of Investor Relations

E-Mail:tengman@washreit.com