United Country Real Estate Ranked Elite for the 10th Consecutive Year in Franchisee Satisfaction

kansas City, Mo., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Business Review announced that United Country Real Estate is in the top 50 for overall franchise satisfaction in the annual Franchise Satisfaction Survey. It was also announced that United Country is now in Franchise Business Review's Hall of Fame for being named as a Top Franchise in Franchisee Satisfaction for the 10th consecutive year.

Franchise Business Review provides the only national ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance data on a yearly basis. The survey shows that United Country's affiliates are highly satisfied with the company's performance. United Country outscored the Franchise Business Review benchmark in nearly every category, with the highest scores being in training and support, marketing and promotions, innovation and effective technology. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed also recommend United Country as a company overall.

"This is one of the biggest honors we can get being part of Franchise Business Review's Top Guide year after year, especially now being an official member of their Hall of Fame," said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. "We've been working on numerous new and innovative projects for the last few years and they've all finally come together and we are excited that our affiliates are happy with the progress we've made. It's always a challenge to stay ahead of the game and make sure our agents, brokers and auctioneers have all of the tools they need to succeed, but that's always been our mission for the past 94 years and will continue to be for the years to come."

United Country was among 310 franchise brands, representing over 30,000 franchise owners, who participated in the research. They have now ranked in the top 50 of Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for the past 10 years. To get these results, franchise owners were surveyed about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of franchise systems that include training and support, honesty and integrity, culture, trust, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity. United Country scored nearly two points ahead of FBR's national benchmark overall.

Franchise Business Review surveyed hundreds of today's leading franchise brands and nearly 30,000 franchise owners across North America. The data makes the Franchise Satisfaction Index a powerful tool for evaluating franchises, tracking performance and serves as a predictor for future success.

For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-999-1020 or visit their website at UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 700,000 opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com