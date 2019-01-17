PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS RETAINED BY DINANT

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Dinant has retained two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of its raw materials and products, the traceability of its supply chain, and its control of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Palm oil extraction mills at Lean and Aguan operated by Dinant's subsidiary – Exportadora del Atlantico – were recently audited by SCS Global Services, the independent third-party certification body, which determined that the company continues to meet the stringent legal requirements of the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive and Fuel Quality Directive. Dinant's Palm oil extraction mills, along with the company's Palm Oil Plantations in Aguan and Lean Valleys, were first awarded ISCC certification in 2017.

Company Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "Year on year, Dinant invests heavily in its African Palm oil business to ensure that it meets tough international standards for economic, environmental and social impacts; the sustainability of supplies; and engagement with local stakeholders. We are delighted that these efforts have, once again, been independently recognized by two highly coveted certifications, ISCC EU and ISCC Plus, that are approved by the European Commission."

A range of prestigious independent international awards – including ISO, OHSAS, and ISCC – recognize the high standards that Dinant has attained across every part of its business, including its factories, warehouses, African Palm plantations and vegetable greenhouses.







About Corporacion Dinant: Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Dinant employs 7,200 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods, generates millions of US dollars in exports for the Honduran economy, and contributes significantly to all communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.dinant.com.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporación Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Attachment

Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8271 roger.pineda@dinant.com