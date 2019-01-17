Dream Global REIT Q4 2018 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG, FRA: DRG)) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 For Germany (toll free) please dial: 0800 222 2013 For Germany (Frankfurt – local) please dial: 0 69 222 215 20 Passcode: 5459 929#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.7 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca .

For further information, please contact: