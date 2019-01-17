Dream Unlimited Corp. Q4 2018 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX:DRM) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 6128 598#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream's website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream's website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $14 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, asset management for four TSX-listed trusts, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.

Pauline Alimchandani

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-5992

palimchandani@dream.ca

Kim Lefever

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

(416) 365-6339

klefever@dream.ca