PJET Accelerates Stock Dividend to USMJ Shareholders and Confirms AmeriCanna Cafe Rollout With WCVC

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Priority Aviation (name change pending) (OTC:PJET) ("PJET") and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (dba/USMJ) (OTC:USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced accelerating a planned dividend of PJET stock to USMJ shareholders. USMJ recently spun-off its AmeriCanna Cafe cannabis themed restaurant business to PJET in a transaction that included a stock dividend of PJET stock to the shareholders of USMJ. PJET is in the process of updating its public disclosures in order to be current with all required filings necessary for the stock dividend distribution to be executed. To accelerate the filing update and subsequent stock dividend distribution of PJET stock to USMJ shareholders, Steven Rash the CEO of USMJ has stepped up to personally lead the filing update and stock dividend project. In conjunction with Mr. Rashes initiative, he will be transitioning into the role of PJET interim CEO. The current primary initiative at PJET is to launch the AmeriCanna Cafe in Colorado this spring in a partnership with West Coast Venture Group (OTCQB:WCVC) ("WCVC") the owner and operator of the $3 million Colorado based Illegal Burger chain. PJET confirms the AmeriCanna Cafe rollout is on track.



USMJ announced last week the first ever 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar now available for sale online at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com. The Miss USMJ 2019 Calendar is not your typical pinup calendar. The calendar pictures have been artistically set to appeal to those in all stretches of the cannabis community. The Miss USMJ models were selected from open casting calls in Colorado and California targeting the cannabis community. The Photographs were captured on location in Denver and Los Angeles by a cannabis community artist and Parsons School of Design graduate, living and working in New York City. Miss USMJ models will be participating in the AmeriCanna Cafe rollout with WCVC.

Learn more at www.growusmj.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

