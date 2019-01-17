Uptick Newswire Hosts the CEO of American Premium Water to Discuss the Future of Infused Beverages and other Products as Well as the Company's Plans for 2019

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH), a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff talked with Stock Day's Everett Jolly.



Jolly started off the interview by saying he sees that infused beverages will be one of the hot items of 2019, Fishoff agrees.

"I do think that is going to be the big topic in 2019, especially with the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which essentially legalizes Hemp and CBD products. It opens up a lot of different markets, it opens up a huge appetite and demand in the marketplace for infused beverages and I think we are the right time to be able to meet that demand with our LALPINA CBD product," says Fishoff.

He went on to say they are excited about the demand and energy in the industry. Jolly then mentioned American Premium Water Corporation has entered into a financing agreement with an institutional investor at a $0.40 valuation.

"Really, what that represents is that there is a significant confidence in the institutional investor that we are working with," Fishoff explained. "They believe that our company is on the right track, that we are executing our business plan, and what we've outlined for 2019 and beyond is well within our goals and able to execute on. We are really excited about what the future holds for us."

Jolly then mentioned that everyone is getting in on this market share and asked for Fishoff's take on 2019. He did mention that the competition is increasing.

"But what we're seeing is a lot of the alcoholic beverage companies are going towards the cannabis market, simply because that's where it's fully legal. In the US, when you get on a federal level versus a state by state level, I think that's one of the things that we have the advantage of because we are not a large, established company, we don't have those restrictions or worries."

Fishoff went on to say the company has an infused THC formulation that they are working on and will roll it out in California this year. They will see what the regulatory issues are and then try and export to other states and internationally.

"It's still a wide-open space, in my opinion," explains Fishoff. "I welcome the inclusion of more beverage companies and beer companies."

He went on to say with bigger companies and retailers comes bigger interest in the market for CBD products. Jolly then asked about a candidate takeover, if that thrilled Fishoff or scared him.

"I think it's a double-edged sword," he said. "There is part of me that wants to see this thing through and build a business successfully and get to the finish line. But in terms of partnering with a larger more established partner, they can help you get there faster."

Fishoff went on to say in 2019 they are focused on monetizing their technology and adding more technology. Not just in the beverage and CBD space but also in other sectors. He mentioned that in November the company entered in an agreement with Canyon Create Corp., maker of patented topical and cosmetic technologies including varicose vein cosmetic masker Vanexxe, and CBD-infused acne skin cream Prickly Pear.

To hear the rest of the interview with Ryan Fishoff, listen to the entire Stock Day Podcast here. https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-ryan-fishoff-of-american-premium-water-corporation-otcpink-hiph-3/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (www.LalpinaInc.com), Gents, Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

Email: info@americanpremiumwater.com

+1(888) 983-0054

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.