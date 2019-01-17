Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2019 third quarter results.
The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.
- To participate in the conference: 1-888-221-6259
Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.
- To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9842.
Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.
- To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21914849).
- To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cfb6713d-481e-4e5e-8c9d-e4bfceae47e4