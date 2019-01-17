Gala Pharmaceutical to Present at World Cbd Expo

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTC:GLPH), a provider of cannabis testing in Southern California, today announced that Gala Pharmaceutical Inc. will be presenting at the World CBD Expo ( www.worldcbdexpo.com ), one of the largest conferences focused on increasing the awareness of the benefits of CBD across various industries and consumer groups. The presentation is expected to discuss the benefits and the current market opportunities of CBD. In addition, the discussion will include Gala Pharmaceutical's potential role in this emerging market as well as its intended rollout in 2019 of its state-of-the-art cannabis testing facility in Southern California.



"The World CBD Expo will provide Gala with an ideal platform to introduce the services, technology, and leadership that should position Gala Pharmaceutical's testing facility--upon completion--as one of the state's leading cannabis testing facilities," said Peter Um, Chief Scientific Officer. "As we continue to diligently work on our rollout plan, we are finding that one of the primary issues with the market is the lack of reliable compliant testing services for cannabis and Hemp/CBD products that truly put an emphasis on reproducible results that the industry can rely on being both accurate, and precise. We believe our testing facility will help alleviate this problem and are excited to share our plans with the industry and our shareholders in the coming weeks," concluded Peter Um.

The World CBD Expo is expected to attract hundreds of buyers, entrepreneurs, professionals and consumers from the CBD market under one roof over the course of two days, March 9-10, 2019, at the San Diego Town and Country Convention Center located in the heart of San Diego's Mission Valley. With over 75,000 square feet of space for conference attendees and exhibitors, the conference is expected to include educational seminars, product demonstrations as well as hundreds of CBD brands.

According to the World CBD Expo, some reports have estimated that CBD will increase to be a $3 billion market over the next three years. With an even spread of the market, and CBD being used as treatment for anxiety, insomnia, joint pain, inflammation, depression, muscle tension, migraines, arthritis, nausea, and PTSD the opportunities for CBD brands, products & entrepreneurs have never been better.

About Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( GLPH ) is a publicly traded company that provides scientific consulting and analytical laboratory services. GLPH looks forward to developing thorough screening technologies for chemical, plant, soil, and liquid composition analysis. Gala aims to provide quality services to a broad spectrum of customers in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:

info@galapharmaceuticals.com

657.215.5742

