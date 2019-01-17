Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (HMAC) : Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Annual Shareholder Meeting Rule

January 17, 2019 - Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HUNT) (the "Company") today announced that on January 11, 2019, it received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5620(a) (the "Annual Shareholder Meeting Rule"), which requires the Company to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within one year of the end of each fiscal year for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 45 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Shareholder Meeting Rule. The Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Shareholder Meeting Rule within the required timeframe. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the fiscal year end or until July 1, 2019 to evidence compliance with the Annual Shareholder Meeting Rule. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal the decision in front of a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

About Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, assets or one or more operating businesses.

This press release contains "forward looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "should" and similar expressions are forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, among others, the Company's ability to submit a plan to regain compliance satisfactory to Nasdaq, the Company's ability to hold an annual meeting of shareholders, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or developments after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

