PROJECT and MRKET Open the FW'19 Men's Market Week in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Men's Market Week in New York kicks-off with the two most established menswear trade events, PROJECT and MRKET, running concurrently January 20 – 22nd at the Jacob Javits Center. The New York Men's marketplace showcases preeminent apparel, footwear and accessories brands from emerging to established and contemporary to classic menswear.



PROJECT New York debuts its newest neighborhood N:OW, dedicated to culturally relevant brands that drive "what's next in fashion" including HUF, Brixton, The People Vs., and Atomic Mission Gear. Coming off of the neighborhood's successful launch in Las Vegas in 2018, the show has evolved its N:OW partnership with WGSN offering a full schedule of forums, panels, daily happenings, brand installations and exclusive events that set the stage for contemporary men's fashion.

N:OW at PROJECT's daily panels will be hosted within the neighborhood and feature some of the most respected voices in the industry with Host Mordechai Rubinstein "MISTER MORT", and guest speakers WGSN's Brian Trunzo, Highsnobiety's Jeff Carvalho, Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers, and Vintage Collector Josh Matthews, among others.



PROJECT New York is well known for its strong premium denim and designer collections and will showcase new apparel and accessories from Rhone, Vince, Paige, Liverpool and much more. The show will also offer directional neighborhoods to create an easier navigation for buyers that include:

THE TENTS | The top luxury and designer, contemporary men's and dual-gender labels to convene with notable brands including: Sol Angeles, Bogner, Troubadour, Baldwin, Parajumpers, Monfrere, and Borsalino.



The top luxury and designer, contemporary men's and dual-gender labels to convene with notable brands including: Sol Angeles, Bogner, Troubadour, Baldwin, Parajumpers, Monfrere, and Borsalino. BLUE | Premium denim from brands including DL 1961, 7 For All Mankind, PAIGE, Frame, BLDWN and Raleigh Denim.



Premium denim from brands including DL 1961, 7 For All Mankind, PAIGE, Frame, BLDWN and Raleigh Denim. PROJECT SOLE | The contemporary footwear event welcomes P448, Carmina Shoemaker and Ugo Vasare alongside Trask, Kenneth Cole, Haley H, and Wolf & Shepherd.



The contemporary footwear event welcomes P448, Carmina Shoemaker and Ugo Vasare alongside Trask, Kenneth Cole, Haley H, and Wolf & Shepherd. THE FOUNDRY | A curated selection of refined men's apparel, purposeful objects, male grooming products, and contemporary home goods from Pair of Thieves, Boca MMXII, Swish & Swank, and Walking Sticks.

This season, PROJECT invites show-goers to participate in its first-ever scavenger hunt. PROJECT has teamed up with award-winning publication COOL HUNTING who has curated a list of their favorite items to find on the PROJECT floor. Stop by COOL HUNTING'S Booth #403 to pick up the curated map, uncover helpful hints and follow along on social media @coolhunting @projectshow for a chance to win big.

Lizette Chin, President of Men's states "This season, we wanted to provide our retailers with a strong selection of tailored, heritage brands mixed with trend driven contemporary exhibitors. The offerings showcase the diversity of the menswear market and the strength of PROJECT and MRKET's identities the industry has come to expect."

Running alongside PROJECT is MRKET, the sophisticated fashion event for discerning menswear brands offering an elevated experience to its brands and attendees, highlighting a mix of refined tailored sportswear, footwear, and accessories collections.

MRKET is the only show in the U.S. to spotlight such a diverse and large grouping of international sections, such as Made in Italy and Brits in New York.

Brits in New York welcomes the best in British Menswear featuring heritage and sartorial apparel and accessories from Alan Paine Knitwear, Barbour, Barker Shoes, and Ettinger. In honor of the Barbour's 125th anniversary this year, Barbour is hosting an exclusive preview of the Icons Re-Engineered collection, a celebration of the five generations of the Barbour family and a look back at iconic outerwear styles from 1894 through the present day.

Supported by the Italian Trade Commission, Made in Italy features the finest brands that Italy has to offer. This long-standing neighborhood showcases the craftsmanship that borders on art when it comes to making clothes, accessories and shoes. This season the show welcomes Italian style aficionado, Guerreisms and his team who will be pulling looks from Made in Italy brands shooting content live from the trade show floor. @guerreisms | @mrketshow | @extraitastyle

MRKET is proud to unveil the MRKET Clubroom located at booth #848. Presented by MR Magazine, this will feature a cash bar with daily happy hours, gaming area, and photo studio. Each day the menswear industry's most dapper enthusiasts will style looks and create content featuring the brands from the show floor at the photo studio located within the Clubroom. Featured MRKET Ambassadors include: Adam Gonon @adamgonon, Mens Style Pro @mensstylepro and The Cuff @thecuff.co.

For a complete list of panels, forums, show events and happenings please visit: https://ubmfashion.com/show/2226/schedule

