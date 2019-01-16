LearnLaunch Accelerator Announces Open Application Call for 2019 Accelerator Demo Day, January 31st, at the Annual Across Boundaries Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnLaunch Accelerator, the premier edtech accelerator, is thrilled to announce both the graduation of its most recent accelerator cohort and an open application call for its next program.



The Accelerator's Demo Day will close the first day of the annual LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference, January 31, 2019. The education market is predicted to explode from $5T today to $10T by 2030, so this is a great time for these companies to enter the market and for you to attend the conference to see the newest innovations. Register for the conference at http://bit.ly/2019AcrossBoundaries.

The event will feature the program's 9 early-stage edtech startups tackling challenges across Early Ed, K-12, Higher Ed, and Workforce Edtech. They have worked tirelessly for the last 5 months, iterating on their products through school pilots, tightening up their financial models, and honing their pitches (among many other things). At Demo Day, they'll present to an audience of investors, strategics, professionals, and educators with the goal of kicking off strategic partnerships and funding conversations.

"Demo Day represents a major step for our accelerator companies. 9 companies, 9 unique markets focused on education and learning - all at a time when there is an unprecedented rate of change and investment in the category. We're particularly excited for this cohort to present as they represent the best and brightest education entrepreneurs from around the world. This year's cohort hail from 6 countries, including Israel, France, Mozambique, Ukraine, Pakistan, and the United States, and 60% of the companies are female founded, including the 2016 Kentucky Teacher of the Year."

- Jean Hammond, General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator

Simultaneously, the LearnLaunch Accelerator is thrilled to announce open applications for its next program, Breakthrough. Breakthrough is designed for edtech companies with proven product-market fit and repeatable revenue (~250k annually). Companies can expect a highly personalized program, tailored to each company's specific needs, with the ultimate goal of helping make the next leap in your business.

"Education is a challenging market to enter and persist in. Realizing the set of challenges companies faces at each step, our team developed the Breakthrough Accelerator Program to help later stage startups reach the next plateau using a mix of comprehensive market analyses and a tailored approach to scaling. We invite companies representing all education market segments, including workforce edtech, to apply. Each of you exhibit a unique potential in the market and we're excited to provide personalized support as you continue to focus and grow."

- Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator

Edtech startups interested in applying to Breakthrough should attend the Across Boundaries Conference to meet the team, chat with alums, and discuss if the program is right for you. The Accelerator Team will be hosting office hours to meet startups interested in learning more about the Breakthrough Program at the Across Boundaries Conference. For more information and to set up a time to meet, please email accelerator@learnlaunch.com.

LearnLaunch

LearnLaunch is dedicated to connecting, supporting, and investing in the education technology ecosystem to drive innovation and transform learning. We offer a vibrant community, educational events, a collaborative co-working space, and a selective accelerator program to promote the growth of the edtech sector. LearnLaunch is based in Boston, a world education hub. Learn more about LearnLaunch Accelerator and Campus at www.learnlaunch.com and Institute at www.learnlaunch.org. Follow LearnLaunch on Twitter at @learnlaunch.

LearnLaunch Accelerator

LearnLaunch Accelerator is the leading early stage edtech startup accelerator. Across its history LearnLaunch Accelerator has invested in all types of edtech companies: Early Ed, K-12, Higher Ed, Workforce Edtech, and Corporate Learning. LearnLaunch Accelerator (LearnLaunch Accelerator II, LLC) provides the most promising education technology startups worldwide with up to $120,000 in seed funding, a personalized development plan, sector specific curriculum, and a network of industry focused mentors, intensive coaching and all the tools necessary to grow a successful edtech startup. It offers investors a diversified platform of early stage companies in the rapidly growing edtech sector. For more Information, visit www.learnlaunch.com/accelerator or follow us @LearnLaunchX.

