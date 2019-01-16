IntraPac International Merges with Technical Precision Plastics

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntraPac International LLC ("IntraPac"), a designer and manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions, announced today that it has merged with Technical Precision Plastics, Inc. ("TPP"), a customer service focused injection molder of high-precision specialty components for medical and premium consumer applications. Founded in 1984 by President and CEO Jim Piermarini, TPP specializes in medical clean room and multi-shot molding and services its customers from two manufacturing locations in Mebane, North Carolina and Haina, Dominican Republic.



Technical Precision Plastics Logo





"TPP is a world class injection molder. We are thrilled to have Jim and his team join the IntraPac family and work with us to further build the business in the years to come," said Ray Grupinski, IntraPac's CEO. "TPP is known for its talented employees, high level of customer service and strong technical capabilities. TPP will immediately become a key center of excellence within IntraPac for high precision, multi-shot molded components. In particular, TPP will bolster our existing medical business and technical capabilities for the consumer market while further accelerating our growth potential, both in the Research Triangle Park region of North America, the Dominican Republic, and at our existing Costa Rican facilities in San Jose."

"Building TPP has been a rewarding experience because of the strong relationships we have been able to develop over the years with our customers and employees," said Jim Piermarini, Founder, President and CEO of TPP. "I'm proud to say that we have found an excellent partner in IntraPac that will enable us to continue to grow TPP's legacy. This merger will allow TPP to offer our current domestic and international customers an expanded array of products and services. By combining operations, we can offer our design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities with a higher level of service in key medical and consumer markets."

TPP is IntraPac's second transaction under ONCAP's ownership following the acquisition of Quality Plastics in September 2017. TPP was advised by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

About IntraPac

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, IntraPac is a designer and manufacturer of specialty packaging solutions including sticks, jars, vials, closures, spouts, bottles, tubes and metered dose inhaler can coating services as well as a custom injection molder of plastic components. IntraPac's products are primarily sold to customers operating in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household products, food and beverage, and nutraceutical industries. The company has more than 800 employees with twelve manufacturing facilities located in Canada, the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. For more information on IntraPac, visit its website at http://www.intrapacinternational.com .