Command Alkon Features the Real Next Generation of Ready Mix Dispatch at World of Concrete Event Show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, is pleased to feature their dispatch and logistics optimization engine at World of Concrete, COMMANDoptimize. COMMANDoptimize is a powerful algorithmic engine that augments human decision making by considering millions of data elements in real-time and suggesting the most efficient plan for using the resources.



"True innovation for our industry is not about constructing new technologies which deliver the same results," said Dave Donaldson, Optimization Business Unit Manager at Command Alkon. "Innovation comes by taking a disruptive force and harnessing it to benefit your goals. It should not be about overwhelming the dispatcher with more and more information; it should be just the opposite. Let the engine digest all of that information, analyze it and then make suggestions on how to best use the resources available."

The challenge presented to producers when discussing Optimization is, "How else are you going to achieve breakthrough results?" Throwing more information at the dispatcher or adding more people and trucks does not solve the problem. Better decisions must be made, and history has proven that in a highly dynamic dispatch and logistics environment this can be achieved with an integrated optimization engine.

"Our best people, absolute best people, could not and cannot do what COMMANDoptimize can," said Ryan Bartholomew, CEO at Lauren Concrete. "There's too many things going on and humans just can't compete with the power of Optimization."

Visit Command Alkon at Booth N1336 at World of Concrete or schedule a demo to see COMMANDoptimize in action. "Optimized Ready Mix Logistics" demo session times include:

Tuesday, Jan 22 2-2:20 pm Wednesday, Jan 23 12-12:20 pm

Expo hours are:



Tuesday – Thursday, January 22 – 24; 9:30 am – 5pm

Friday, January 25; 9 am – 12 pm

To learn more about 2019 World of Concrete, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, we're dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

