Optium Cyber Systems Announces Change to Management

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ---Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (‘Company') (OTC:OCSY) today announces the appointment of Lisa Nelson as President, CEO and CFO; Vicki Martinez as Secretary; and Mercedes Sturm as Treasurer. The appointments are a direct result of the previously announced acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. and will take effect immediately.



Lisa Nelson - Mrs. Nelson is a community minded entrepreneur with over 25 years of executive management, ownership, operations and national sales experience in a wide range of industries including hospitality, healthcare, marketing, and retail. Mrs. Nelson graduated from the Mandel Medical School with a Medical Assistant degree in 1987. She also attended Queens Borough Community College as well as Pima Community College for her nursing degree LPN in 1992. Mrs. Nelson's drive has always been focused on helping people and contributing to the community. Mrs. Nelson regularly manages and assists with various fundraisers, and donates to charities, schools, and the Illumin8 Life Foundation for Breast Cancer awareness. Mrs. Nelson is very active in the CBD Industry. Today, Lisa is now the CEO and President of LBC Bioscience Inc., which the company is focused in the Cannabidiol industry.

Vicki Martinez - Mrs. Martinez brings over 25 years of sales and marketing experience. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Marketing, with a Minor in Exercise Science from Arizona State University in 1992, she pursued a sales career in both the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries. She currently holds the position as the Administrator of Prevenium Preventative Medicine Group, Inc.

Mercedes Sturm - Miss Sturm attended Ohio State University and she majored in Business & Marketing. Miss Sturm has worked for her family corporation as office manager for a tax planning service. Miss Sturm has organized several trade shows, fundraisers & charities. She has recently moved from Ohio to Arizona to pursue her passion in the Cannabidiol markets.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (‘Optium') is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘OCSY'. Optium's main focus is to identify, evaluate and then acquire undervalued opportunities with the end goal of adding shareholder value. To date, Optium has acquired a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure that is scalable and transferable to any environment. In addition, it recently acquired a security and protection firm based in Houston, Texas.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. ("LBC") was incorporated as a C corporation under the laws of the State of Nevada in August 2015. LBC's primary focus is developing organic products such as CBD water, drops, edibles, pet supplements, recovery balm and spray. The Company's website is www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information Investor Relations Ten Associates LLC 11529 N. 120th St. Scottsdale, Arizona 85259 USA Telephone: 480-326-8577 Contact: Thomas E. Nelson Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. 8350 Ashlane Way, Suite 104 The Woodlands, Texas 77382 USA Contact: George Rutherford Telephone: 936-727-9262 Email: rock@ocis.ltd Web: www.optiumcyber.com