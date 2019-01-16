Greystone Provides $78.5 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Long Island Nursing Home Complex

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has provided $78.5 million in HUD-insured financing on a skilled nursing facility (SNF) complex in Woodbury, New York. The transaction was originated by Fred Levine, managing director in Greystone's Monsey, NY office.



The $78,533,200 permanent FHA refinance carries a low, fixed interest rate and 30-year term and amortization. Greystone arranged a high-leveraged bridge loan for the acquisition in June 2016.

Located on Long Island, the 588-bed Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation facility offers an array of specialized services and programs, including clinical care; physical, occupational and speech therapies; amputee rehabilitation; pulmonary / ventilator care; cardiac care; and memory care. Significant, multi-year renovations were completed to the property's five, interconnected residential buildings properties and additional office building in 2010.

"It's gratifying when sophisticated industry leaders such as these borrowers recognize the value we bring to transactions and continue to come back to Greystone for their financing needs," said Mr. Levine. "We pledge to continue to deliver unparalleled execution."

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com