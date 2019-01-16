Miami-Dade Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center Chooses In-telligent to Keep Schools Notified and Informed in Emergency Situations

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-telligent, provider of a personal safety and emergency communications platform designed to keep individuals safe during emergency situations and time-sensitive events, today announced a partnership with Miami-Dade Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center (MDPD-RTCC). The initial purpose of the partnership is focused on keeping private and charter school officials in South Florida informed in emergency situations.



Through MDPD-RTCC's use of the In-telligent app and secure online portal, they are able to more effectively alert the administration officials of schools within the County's seven school districts when urgent events arise. In-telligent gives MDPD-RTCC an immediate means of communicating with principals and administrators when an event occurs that threatens the safety of students, teachers and staff, so they can take necessary precautions.

