Do something sweet for animals in need by hosting a National Cupcake Day Party

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get out the mixing bowls and preheat those ovens! National Cupcake Day™ is coming up on Monday, Feb. 25 and the Ontario SPCA is looking for Cupcake Champions who will "bake" a difference for animals in need during this delicious fundraising event.



National Cupcake Day parties can be held anywhere, and on any date in January or February. Guests donate to the participating animal welfare charity of the host's choice and enjoy cupcakes, raising critically-needed funds for animals that are abused, abandoned, neglected or no longer wanted



Presented by the Ontario SPCA, National Cupcake Day is a collaborative fundraising effort supporting animal welfare societies across Canada. Proceeds from National Cupcake Day help the Ontario SPCA support our furry friends, big and small, who have been abused, abandoned, neglected or no longer wanted. The campaign has raised $3.15 million to date by animal lovers across Canada.



National Cupcake Day parties can be held anywhere, and on any date in January or February. If cupcakes don't make your mouth water, plan a party with the treat or healthy food alternative of your choice.



Ingredients:

Cupcake Champions

Cupcakes

Cupcake Day party location

Party date

Friends, family or colleagues

Funds for animals in need

Directions:

"National Cupcake Day is a fun and easy way to change the lives of animals in need in your community," says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA. "By baking cupcakes and hosting a Cupcake Day party, you're raising much-needed funds to give homeless animals care, love and a second chance."

To get involved, register for free at nationalcupcakeday.ca and start planning a National Cupcake Day party on a date that's convenient for you. Plan your National Cupcake Day Party for home, work, school or anywhere you think people would enjoy eating cupcakes.

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, bake and donate.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity, established in 1873. The Society and its network of animal welfare communities facilitate and provide for province-wide leadership on matters relating to the prevention of cruelty to animals and the promotion of animal well-being. Offering a variety of mission-based programs including community-based sheltering, animal wellness services, provincial animal transfers, shelter health & wellness, high-volume spay/neuter services, animal rescue, animal advocacy, Indigenous partnership programs and humane education, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario's animal welfare charity.

OntarioSPCA.ca

Adopt • Learn • Volunteer • Donate

Charitable Business Number 88969 1044 RR0002

MEDIA CONTACT Kallie Milleman Ontario SPCA kmilleman@ospca.on.ca 289-383-5639