GlobalTranz Announces the Acquisition of Our Freight Guy

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired Our Freight Guy, a Riverside, California-based freight brokerage and logistics company. The acquisition further solidifies GlobalTranz's position as a top freight brokerage firm and validates the continued strength of the freight agent business model.



Our Freight Guy is a service-driven logistics solutions company that leverages technology to create success for its customers. It has been an agent of GlobalTranz since 2013. The company brings freight management expertise and best practices that can be leveraged across the GlobalTranz network. The company's ability to build strategic relationships and provide exceptional customer service makes it a valuable addition to GlobalTranz. Our Freight Guy's Riverside location will become a GlobalTranz branch office.

"We have worked with GlobalTranz as a freight agent for over five years. The industry-leading GlobalTranz technology platform combined with its back-office support have helped us grow tremendously while providing significant value to our customers," said Andrew Roth, CEO and co-owner of Our Freight Guy. "We are thrilled to become part of GlobalTranz and look forward to helping drive continued growth and customer success."

"Andrew and the team at Our Freight Guy have a deep knowledge of the industry, a strong customer service focus and the ability to leverage technology which will continue to help accelerate our company's growth and expansion. We're excited to have this team on board," said Renee Krug, chief executive officer at GlobalTranz.

GlobalTranz has delivered strong growth both organically and through transformative M&A. Our Freight Guy is GlobalTranz's 8th acquisition since January 2017. Ranked the 10th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving stellar results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

