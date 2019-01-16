Harte Hanks Names Mark Del Priore as New CFO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS), a leading data-driven multi-channel marketing solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Del Priore as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Mr. Del Priore succeeds Jon Biro, who decided to step down from the role and has agreed to remain with the company through February 28, 2019, to help facilitate a smooth transition.



Bant Breen, Harte Hanks' CEO stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Mark to our new leadership team as we advance the company to the next phase of its development focused on driving growth and profitability across all areas of the business. Mark played an important role in the recent restructuring initiatives, and his experience related to expense management and prioritizing investments for growth will benefit Harte Hanks going forward."

Mr. Del Priore joined Harte Hanks in November 2018 as its Chief Restructuring Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Del Priore was Chief Financial Officer at SITO Mobile, a leading, publicly traded location-based advertising and consumer insights driven mobile data company servicing brands and agencies. From 1999 to 2013, Mr. Del Priore served as a Principal at W.R. Huff Asset Management Co., L.L.C., where he evaluated and oversaw a number of W.R. Huff's public and private investments, including a substantial portfolio of technology, telecommunications and media companies.

Alfred V. Tobia Jr., Chairman of Harte Hanks, "On behalf of the entire board, I'd like to thank Jon for his contributions to the turnaround effort over the past year. Jon joined Harte Hanks at a time when there was limited financial expertise and structure in corporate management and has made important strides toward strengthening the team and remedying its deficiencies. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Tobia continued, "Harte Hanks continues to make strides towards our goal of sustained operational profitability. Mark Del Priore's experience in operational restructuring and public company finance is an ideal fit for our organization. On behalf of the board and our shareholders, I welcome Mark to his new role at the company and look forward to benefitting from his experience."

