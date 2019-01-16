Lindblad Expeditions Chooses Selligent Marketing Cloud to Drive Personalized Engagement and Meaningful Guest Experiences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud , a B2C marketing automation company, today announced that Lindblad Expeditions , a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, has chosen the company to strengthen customer relationships through artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled marketing.



Lindblad Expeditions provides once-in-a lifetime travel experiences to the world's most remote and pristine places, and promotes conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The company was looking for a marketing platform to connect and engage with like-minded guests online. Selligent Marketing Cloud will enable Lindblad Expeditions to market effectively across channels, analyze and predict consumer behavior, and build unique customer journeys swiftly and seamlessly.

"Working with Selligent Marketing Cloud will allow us to devote ourselves to the guest, focusing on delivering bucket list experiences while the platform seamlessly surfaces individualized insights that build long-term customer relationships," said Kim Kyaw, Director of Digital at Lindblad Expeditions. "Our goal is to provide experiences that are personalized for each guest. Doing that quickly and effortlessly through a single, flexible marketing platform is critical."

"With Selligent Marketing Cloud, Lindblad Expeditions will be able to deliver a fully-connected experience to people who respect, love and view the world as they do," said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. "We are proud to partner with them to pave the way for more meaningful interactions that meet the expectations of their demanding travelers."

Lindblad Expeditions will leverage the Selligent Marketing Cloud platform, including its AI suite, Selligent Cortex , to offer travelers the opportunity to explore all corners of the world with adventure, conservation and education in mind.

Lindblad Expeditions is the latest addition to Selligent Marketing Cloud's growing list of travel and hospitality clients, including InterContinental Hotels Group , Thomas Cook , and Vacalians , among others.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel.

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

For more information visit www.expeditions.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a marketing automation platform that enables B2C brands to engage consumers across all critical channels. Built for the relationship marketer, Selligent Marketing Cloud is the only marketing cloud built on a single code base, featuring artificial intelligence and a Customer Data Platform with a universal consumer profile at the core of every action.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent's proven platform. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

