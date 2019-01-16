Resonant Inc. Presents Updated Company Presentation

Provides Key Performance Indicators for 2019

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management from Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference an updated investor presentation that includes a first look at the company's expectations for 2019.

"We believe 2019 will be a breakout year for Resonant, building upon our expansion in 2018. We anticipate our company KPIs to grow year over year by an average of 40%, with a range of 14% to over 100%," stated George B. Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "We expect to accelerate the ramp of our royalty revenue through the course of 2019 as we continue to deliver against our key milestones. We are working closely with our customers to provide designs for products that they intend to sell not only today but for multiple years in the future.

Resonant's Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for 2019 include:

Number of team members

ISN development

Design efficiency

Number and type of customers

Number of devices contracted

Annual customer revenue potential

Number of devices shipped for royalty revenue

Number of devices accepted by customers

"Ongoing and deepening relationships with our customers enable us to stay on top of, and at times in front of, the needs of the RF front-ends (RFFE) industry. An example is Resonant's development of our cutting-edge 5G XBAR-based filters, which we expect to demonstrate at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month and make available for licensing later in 2019. If successful, BAW and XBAR will be an additional key driver to our growth starting late in 2019 coinciding with 5G deployments.

"In 2019 we also expect to add to our Filter IP Standard Library, which we rolled out with an initial quadplexer solution in December of last year. Developed in collaboration with our foundry partners, the solutions licensed through this program will enable our customers to enter the RFFE market quickly with proven designs that further reduce time to market, which is critical in this fast-moving industry. We expect the increased scope of the standard library, which will include XBAR based devices targeting 5G, will further expand our potential customer base, and should positively impact our growth prospects.

"Finally, demonstrating both the traction from our fabless foundry program and the significance of our IP, we expect to sign our first OEM in 2019."

Resonant Investor Presentation

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant's ISN Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

