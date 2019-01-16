AESC Announces 2019 Officers and New Appointments to its Global Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) today announces 2019 officers and the appointments of two new Directors to the AESC Global Board, which consists of elected representatives from each of AESC's three Regional Councils: Americas; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Europe and Africa.



New Directors include: Rodrigo Foz Forte, Managing Partner, EXEC – Executive Performance/Panorama, based in São Paulo; and Martin Schubert, Partner, Eric Salmon & Partners, based in Frankfurt.

Paul Benson, Senior Client Partner, Global Head of Infrastructure, Construction & Services, Korn Ferry, based in London will continue to serve as AESC Chair. Morten Nielsen, Senior Partner and Global Managing Partner, Life Sciences Practice, Witt/Kieffer will continue to serve as AESC Vice Chair, while Ineke Arts, Partner, Technology, EU Association and Consulting Practices, Hoffman & Associates/ IIC Partners will continue to serve as AESC Secretary and Treasurer.

The complete 2019 AESC Global Board of Directors includes:

Paul Benson , Korn Ferry, Chair – London

Morten Nielsen , Witt/Kieffer, Vice Chair – Cleveland

Ineke Arts , Hoffman & Associates/ IIC Partners, Secretary and Treasurer – Brussels

Karen Greenbaum , AESC, Ex-officio – New York

Sonal Agrawal , Accord | India/ AltoPartners – Mumbai

Emanuela Aureli , Spencer Stuart – London

Richard Boggis-Rolfe , Odgers Berndtson – London

Kate Bullis , SEBA International – San Francisco

Dorota Czarnota , Russell Reynolds Associates – Warsaw

Rodrigo Foz Forte , EXEC – Executive Performance/ Panorama – São Paulo

Julian Ha , Heidrick and Struggles – Washington, DC

Alicia Hasell , Boyden – Houston

Nobi Kaneko , Kaneko & Associates – Tokyo

Cathy Logue , Stanton Chase – Toronto

Martin Schubert , Eric Salmon & Partners – Frankfurt

Stefan Spang , Independent AESC Director, McKinsey & Company – Düsseldorf

Roxanne Taylor, Independent AESC Director, Strategic Advisor and Brand Strategist; Former CMO at Accenture – New York

Paul Benson, AESC Chair, commented: "2019 marks the 60th anniversary of the association. I welcome our new Directors and look forward to working with our Board, Regional Councils, and AESC Members around the world as we collectively shape the future of this profession. Today's business moves at lightning speed. Propelled by real-time digital technologies and a customer-first approach, it's multicultural, multigeneration and multiplatform. And it's more competitive than ever. AESC and its global members bring a deep commitment to operating at the forefront of talent consulting on behalf of their clients."

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "Our Board reflects the high-quality standards required of AESC's global membership. AESC and our members are dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide. It's a privilege to represent the leading firms in our industry around the world, whether large and global, regional or boutique firms. Our members share a commitment to quality for their firms and for our profession. I would like to thank our Board and our Regional Councils for their commitment to the future of both our profession and to the success of clients worldwide."

To view the full AESC Board of Directors, please visit the AESC website at www.aesc.org .

About Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members, ranging in size from large global executive search and leadership advisory firms and networks to regional and boutique firms, represent 9,000+ trusted professionals in 1200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 80,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at www.aesc.org .

