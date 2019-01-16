JAGGAER Announces HCA Healthcare as New Customer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, today announced that HCA Healthcare has selected JAGGAER's highly rated Contract Lifecycle Management solution to assist with the management of the physician services contracts within the United States.



HCA is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprised of locally managed care facilities. HCA operates 178 hospitals and 1,800 care sites including surgery centers, ERs, urgent care and physician clinics, with numerous physicians and nurses in the United States alone, and dedicates their services to creating healthy communities. The JAGGAER solution is live, and currently hosts thousands of contracts with hundreds of thousands of attachments.

JAGGAER's Contract Lifecycle Management solution enables users to:

Streamline contract management through better collaboration, from authoring to approval, and improve compliance by storing all contracts in a single central repository.

"The healthcare industry has specific and complex needs in regards to all aspects of their supply chain, and especially in terms of managing contracts. We have invested in understanding this industry and welcome the opportunity to work with major institutions like HCA Healthcare to further refine our market offerings, and will be bringing innovations like Artificial Intelligence into the equation later this year," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world's largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.

