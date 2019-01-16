Item 9 Labs Strengthens Executive Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products and proprietary delivery platforms, today announced Chris Wolven is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.



Wolven previously served as Brand Chef at Fox Restaurant Concepts, a culinary powerhouse renowned for its boutique brands and thoughtfully curated dining experiences. The group has an impressive lineup of more than 50 restaurant locations throughout the nation.

"We are excited to have Chris join our team. His passion for quality ingredients, a high-level of service, and superior customer experience compliments our mission and vision," stated Sara Gullickson, CEO of Item 9 Labs. "Chris has opened establishments throughout the country with a gold standard for excellence, which is exactly what we need as we expand our operations."

Wolven was responsible for operations and food development for seven of the 15 brands under Fox Restaurant Concepts, spanning ten locations with over 1,000 employees. He oversaw creative development, financial planning, the building and implementation of systems, as well as operational wellbeing. Wolven's region brought in over $50 million in annual revenue.

"It's an absolute honor to be working with some of the industry's top professionals at an organization dedicated to crafting distinctive and progressive cannabis brands," said Chris Wolven, Chief Operating Officer.

Item 9 Labs is an all-encompassing cannabis enterprise. It will be operating as licensed dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities in six to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019.

The Company currently operates an indoor cultivation facility zoned on 50 acres in Arizona and has joint ventures in medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility Strive Wellness of Nevada, LLC, and dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

