Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX:FOOD), held its annual meeting of shareholders in Montreal at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

1. Election of Directors

All of the nominees for director listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated November 22, 2018 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees Votes for (%) Votes withheld Jonathan Ferrari 99.980% 0,020% Neil Cuggy 99.983% 0.017% Hamnett Hill 99.998% 0.002% Guy LeBlanc 99.971% 0.029% Donald Olds 99.995% 0.005%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for Fiscal 2018. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for (%) Votes withheld (%) Carried 99.995% 0.005%

3. Stock Option Plan

The shareholders adopted an ordinary resolution to (i) authorize the increase in the amount of options, and shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of options, available for issuance under the Corporation's stock option plan, and (ii) to ratify certain option grants made pursuant to the stock option plan. The voting results are as follows:

Result Votes for Votes against Carried 33,011.288 (98,784%) 406.357 (1.216%)

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, and a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta. Goodfood had 126,000 active subscribers as of November 30, 2018.

