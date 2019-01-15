NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividends will be paid Feb. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2019. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.90 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE:NWN) (NW Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns a 160-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 740,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Natural Holdings' subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 22,000 people through 7,350 connections. To date, NW Water has acquired four water distribution systems with one additional acquisition pending. Upon closing the transaction, cumulatively, NW Water will serve nearly 42,000 people through 16,750 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of approximately $67 million.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.