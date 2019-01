Badger Daylighting Ltd. January 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its January 2019 cash dividend and upcoming events.



January 2019 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of January 2019 of $0.045 per share, which equates to $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2019.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2018 annual and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2018 annual and fourth quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger's website at: www.badgerinc.com under Investor Relations: Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 1679718. A playback of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter 1679718.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Gerald Schiefelbein, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Corporate Office

ATCO Centre Ⅱ

Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

