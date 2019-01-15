Inpixon Closes Oversubscribed Rights Offering with Gross Proceeds of $12.0 Million

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) (the "Company"), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $12.0 million, which was the maximum amount allowable under the terms of the Rights Offering.



Participants were reduced pro-rata to the total offering size, which was increased from 10,000 units to 12,000 units.

Inpixon sold an aggregate of 12,000 units consisting of one share of Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's common stock at a conversion price of $3.33 per share) and 300 warrants to purchase Inpixon's common stock with an exercise price of $3.33 per share. The warrants will be exercisable for 5 years after the date of issuance. The Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock and the warrants comprising the units immediately separated upon the closing of the Rights Offering. Any excess subscription payments received by the subscription agent will be returned by the subscription agent to investors, without interest or penalty.

Maxim Group LLC acted as Dealer Manager for the Rights Offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for the prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectus may be directed to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., Inpixon's information and subscription agent for the Rights Offering, by calling (888) 789-8409 (toll-free); or to Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention: Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone: (212) 895-3745.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed by the Company with the SEC. The Rights Offering was only made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The prospectus supplement, as amended and supplemented, relating to and describing the Rights Offering was filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's web site.

