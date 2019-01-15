Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Stifel 2019 Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company's Chief Investment Officer, will attend the Stifel 2019 Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 29th at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California.



About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

CONTACT:

Investor & Media Inquiries: 1-888-393-8248 or investorinquiries@sabrahealth.com