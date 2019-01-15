Mercury Systems to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) ( www.mrcy.com ) will release its second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.



Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To join the conference call, dial (877) 303-6977 in the USA and Canada, or (760) 298-5079 in all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live audio webcast can be accessed from the 'Events and Presentations' page of Mercury's website at www.mrcy.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 6 months.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com .

Contact:

Michael Ruppert, CFO

Mercury Systems, Inc.

978-967-1990

Mercury Systems is a trademark and Innovation That Matters is a registered trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc.