Relevium To Host Screenings of Documentary "Weed The People" Across Canada Today -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:"RLV", OTCQB:"RLLVF" and Frankfurt: "6BX") hosting the screening of "Weed the People" in eight Canadian cities on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.



In partnership with Executive Producer Ricki Lake, Director Abby Epstein, and CannaKids.org, Relevium will host a nation-wide screening of this compelling, emotional, and educational film that explores the potential benefits of medical cannabis oils for pediatric applications, followed by live discussions.

The film follows the journey of five families with children battling cancer, and the introduction of cannabis oil into their treatment after the failure of conventional methods. The families profiled pursue the use of cannabis alongside conventional treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, revealing thought-provoking outcomes that support the need for research, and exposing the legal hurdles faced by families pursuing lifesaving alternatives for their children.

"The film is an amazing journey into the potential opportunities of complementing traditional treatments for cancer and other illness in pediatric patients," said Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies. "We at Relevium are committed to introduce and further develop these possibilities, which is why we feel everyone should attend the screening of this amazing documentary, a film that not only opens a potential door for hope for patients and their families, but also further validates the legalization of cannabis in Canada."

Montreal-based CannaKids' research and product development centres primarily around pediatric applications, but also services patients of all ages, and through its database of thousands of patients, CannaKids leverages a network of trained nursing staff, pediatric and adult dosing experts, medical doctors, and leading researchers in Canada, the US, and Israel.

Tracy Ryan, the CEO of CK Properties and its brand CannaKids, and her family are one of the five families described in the film, which also examines her motivation to enter into the medical cannabis business to support her daughter's battle against cancer.

Relevium Technologies recently announced the exclusive license from CannaKids to introduce medical cannabis formulations, SOPs, and branding into the Canadian market to pursue pediatric applications and support ongoing research.

Relevium will leverage CannaKids' existing infrastructure and standard operating procedures to launch the brand across Canada and to expand its existing patient network to support ongoing research for cancer as well as autism, epilepsy, and other specialized applications. Relevium and CannaKids will partner their combined medical cannabis and nutraceutical formulation expertise to co-develop new products and delivery mechanisms for the US and Canadian Markets.

Abby Epstein is a film director and producer, who prior to her film work, directed award-winning theatre productions of RENT and "The Vagina Monologues."

Ricki Lake is an American film actress and television host best known for her starring role in the original movie "Hairspray" and for her daytime talk show, "The Ricki Lake Show" which aired for 11 seasons until 2005, and returned in 2012, resulting in an Emmy win.

Abby Epstein and Ricki Lake have produced and directed ground-breaking documentaries including "The Business of Being Born", "Sweetening the Pill", "The Mama Sherpas" and now "Weed the People".

