Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. declares dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 15, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. (the Company), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $0.0452 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 27, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2019.  The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Contact: Mr. Marvin Haasen Mr. Dino Di Marco
  President & CEO Investor Information
Telephone:  (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Fax: (604) 732-6550  
     
Address: 389 West 6th Avenue  
  Vancouver, B.C.  
  V5Y 1L1  

 


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga