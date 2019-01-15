Integer Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 21, 2019

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for fourth quarter and full-year 2018, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-236-5762

International dial-in number: 1-647-689-4190

Conference ID: 6975308

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216