Consumer Trends Begin at the Toronto Gift Fair

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Gift Fair, Canada's premier trade show for gift, home and lifestyle is poised to open its doors on January 27, 2019 to more than 20,000 buyers representing the country's best and brightest boutique, regional and national retailers ready to discover what's trending today from more than 650 exhibitors. Running through January 31 at The International Centre and Toronto Congress Centre, the Toronto Gift Fair – the largest of its kind in the country – promises to inspire the senses with fresh and favourite assortments of new and best-selling products across five flagship categories while, at the same time, showcasing feature areas designed by Toronto Gift Fair Ambassador, Andrew Pike, and delivering invaluable learning opportunities through insightful seminars lead by innovative industry experts.



"Retailers are excited to see the new products in our industry," says Anita Schachter, President & CEO of the Canadian Gift Association. "We are dedicated to providing buyers with an on-trend experience that will inspire them to succeed at their businesses".

Toronto Gift Fair Categories

Housewares

Home Decor

Gourmet Food

Fashion Accessory

Bed, Bath & Linen

Toronto Gift Fair Feature Areas -- Designed by Toronto Gift Fair Ambassador Andrew Pike

The Shops at the Seaside: Reminiscent of charming seaside towns, Andrew and his team have brought to life creative and innovative displays designed to draw buyers in and highlight some of the best new products on offer. Attendees will be enticed by the candy store and inspired by the flower shop featuring fresh finds for spring. The nautical window offers treasures from the sea and the ice cream parlour will leave everyone hungry for more! (Toronto Congress Centre North Hall 10)

Fisherman's Wharf: Andrew and his team have cast a wide net in search of the most unique and captivating products – peruse the best in kitchen and housewares, beautiful fashion trends as well as bold and exciting giftware and home décor. (Toronto Congress Centre South Hall 8)

The Waterfront Lounge: In addition to the comfortable lounge areas, Andrew and his team have designed and masterfully merchandised beautiful showcases for the newest products available at the show. Discover home décor and tableware, coveted gifts and souvenirs, books, toys, games and more. Buyers will be sure to sail by and drop an anchor; this is a harbour to spend some time in. (The International Centre, Hall 1)

Media Centre Location & Hours (416.546.1967)

Pachter Room, Toronto Congress Centre (access through building's main entrance facing Dixon Road to the south)

Sunday, January 27 - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Gift Fair hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Gift Fair hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) Thursday, January 31, 2019

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Toronto Gift Fair hours: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Toronto Gift Fair Location

The International Centre (6900 Airport Road, Toronto, Ontario, L4V 1E8)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 1J1)

About the Toronto Gift Fair

As the largest trade fair in Canada, the Toronto Gift Fair is where consumer trends begin. For more than 25 years, it has attracted an audience of buyers who come discover new trends, conduct business, celebrate innovation and engage in new business opportunities with the Canadian manufacturers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers who exhibit here.

About the Canadian Gift Association

The Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) is the voice and entrepreneurial spirit of Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. Since 1976, the not-for-profit association has worked hard to make its members more competitive and successful. In today's evolving market, CanGift remains committed to being a force for positive change, acting as the industry's best-known and most trusted "partner in growth" for businesses big and small.

For additional information, media credentials to attend the Toronto Gift Fair or to request an interview with a CanGift spokesperson, please contact:

Jennifer Thompson, JT & COMPANY 416.546.1967 | jennifer@jtandcompany.ca

