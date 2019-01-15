SPR Therapeutics Names Dr. Peter Staats as Chief Medical Advisor

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in neurostimulation technology for pain management, today announced that Peter Staats, MD, MBA, has been named Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Staats brings nearly three decades of diverse entrepreneurial experience in pain management and neuromodulation technology to this key role at SPR.



Dr. Staats joins SPR Therapeutics at an exciting time for the company, as adoption of the SPRINT® PNS System is growing rapidly among leading pain management specialists following its recent FDA clearance. Dr. Staats will provide advice and guidance to SPR in the areas of patient selection, clinical trial design, physician training, product enhancements, and reimbursement strategies, among others.

"We are thrilled and honored to have Dr. Staats join SPR as Chief Medical Advisor. His extensive knowledge and experience as a treating physician, entrepreneur and advisor to HHS, will be tremendous assets for our company as we expand commercialization of our proven peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapy to patients and physicians," said Maria Bennett, Founder, President and CEO of SPR Therapeutics. "We look forward to working even more closely with Dr. Staats as we continue to advance our SPRINT PNS System, addressing the critical need for less invasive, earlier stage non-opioid pain management therapies."

"I'm delighted to be collaborating with SPR Therapeutics and helping the company expand the adoption of its pain management therapy in those patients most likely to benefit from their SPRINT percutaneous PNS System," said Dr. Staats. "I'm encouraged by the results achieved to date and by the potential for this device to provide a much-needed neuromodulation option that is reasonable to use early in the care continuum."



Dr. Staats has served as the President of several societies, including American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS), New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and the Southern Pain Society, and has co-edited or authored 10 textbooks on pain medicine and written nearly three hundred articles, book chapters and abstracts on the diagnosis and management of complex pain problems, appearing in publications such as JAMA, Lancet, and Pain Medicine. Following his role at Johns Hopkins University he was a founding partner in Premier Pain Centers in New Jersey, which recently merged with National Spine and Pain Centers.

About SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is the only percutaneous PNS device that is FDA-cleared for both chronic and acute pain, including post-operative and post-traumatic pain. The SPRINT PNS System leads are placed by a physician during an outpatient procedure without surgery, incisions, tissue destruction or anesthesia, and are connected to a wearable stimulator that delivers stimulation for up to 60 days of therapy. The lead is then removed. In multiple studies, the SPRINT system has demonstrated significant and sustained pain relief post-60-day treatment. Physicians have used the SPRINT system to treat post-amputation pain, shoulder pain, lower back pain, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and post-operative pain following joint replacement (partial listing). For additional information regarding safety and efficacy visit www.sprtherapeutics.com .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing non-opioid, minimally invasive, treatment options that reduce pain and improve quality of life. The company's SPRINT technology is the only percutaneous Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System FDA-cleared to treat both chronic and acute pain. More information can be found at: www.sprtherapeutics.com .

