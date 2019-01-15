New York City Law Firm Reinvents Online Image with New Website

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rollout of a redesigned and reimagined website, John Tucker said Kaplan Lawyers PC is taking advantage of an opportunity to show what the New York law firm is all about.

Kaplan Lawyers PC



Director of Claims Management, John Tucker









Tucker is the director of claims management at Kaplan Lawyers PC, which helps clients in New York that have been injured because of someone else's negligence. He said that most people feel overwhelmed before they come to the Kaplan Lawyers PC offices, not just because of their injury, but also because the legal system can be intimidating.

"Our goal is to put people at ease," Tucker said. "We do things differently than many other firms. We meet clients on their terms. We wanted to accomplish the same thing with the new incarnation of our website."

Tucker said that every aspect of the site - https://www.kaplanlawyers.com/ - was approached with the user in mind.

"From the programming to the language we used, the user is our priority," Tucker said. "We wanted it to be easy to navigate and understand. There are so many obstacles in life for someone suffering from a serious injury, the last hurdle they should have to face is finding a firm that will stand up for their rights."

Tucker said that today's potential clients start their search for an attorney online, and having a quality, engaging online presence is essential for a law firm.

Kaplan Lawyers PC handles several types of injury claims, including cases involving vehicle accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, workplace injuries and construction worker accidents.

Representatives of the firm regularly make trips to clients' homes to accommodate their needs and work with them on their cases. Tucker believes this client-centric approach reflects the guiding principle of the firm.

"We're extremely proud of the results we get for our clients," Tucker said. "But we know that the quality of our services and the closeness of our relationships is vital to our success. We're thrilled to be able to relaunch a website that encapsulates our values."

About Kaplan Lawyers PC

The attorneys at Kaplan Lawyers PC help clients in legal matters ranging from personal injury claims to workers' compensation disputes. They have locations in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau County and Suffolk County. Visit the new Kaplan Lawyers PC website, https://www.kaplanlawyers.com/ , to learn more.

Attachments

Richard Sabatino Kaplan Lawyers, PC 5163992364 rsabatino@kaplanlawyers.com