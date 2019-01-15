Michael Bloomberg to Deliver Keynote Address as the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada's 2nd John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to present a keynote address with APF Canada's second John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow, Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the 108th Mayor of New York City.



As APF Canada's John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow, Mr. Bloomberg will deliver a keynote address tonight in Toronto titled, Beyond Borders: Re-affirming the US-Canadian Partnership.

The event will honour Dr. John H. McArthur, Dean Emeritus of Harvard Business School and an outstanding Canadian, global leader in business education, and former Chair of APF Canada's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have Michael R. Bloomberg as our second McArthur Distinguished Fellow," said Carol Lee, Co-Chair of the John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship Honorary Advisory Committee. "Michael Bloomberg is a leader in the fields of business, government, and philanthropy, and a powerful advocate for collaborative solutions to global challenges. The Fellowship was created to honour Dr. John McArthur, an extraordinary educator and leader in business, government, and academia who throughout his life has been a champion for inclusion and providing opportunities for those under represented."

APF Canada established the John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship in 2015 to honour John H. McArthur, in particular for his tireless work in encouraging Canadian trade and cultural exchange with Asia. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Dr. McArthur was Dean of Harvard Business School from 1980 through 1995, Senior Advisor to the President of the World Bank (1995-2005), and a founding board member of the Canada Development Investment Corporation. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

"It is an honour to have an individual of Michael Bloomberg's stature and global influence as our John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow," said APF Canada President and CEO, Stewart Beck. "Enhancing global connectivity – including economic engagement and people-to-people relationships – is something John McArthur also championed as a global business educator and chair of our Foundation, and it's something we continue to support through our activities and events. I am excited to hear Michael Bloomberg's take on U.S.-Canada relations, and the discussion around Canada's need to strategically deepen and diversify its other international relationships, particularly in Asia."

Following his address, Mr. Bloomberg and Canadian business journalist Amanda Lang will engage in a discussion in front of 550 guests including corporate, philanthropic, and academic leaders.

Mr. Bloomberg is the second John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow. Journalist, author, and foreign policy advisor Dr. Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, contributing editor at The Atlantic, and a columnist at the Washington Post, was named the inaugural Fellow in February 2017.

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada's expertise in offering solutions to Asia's climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians' general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

The Foundation is well known for its annual national opinion polls of Canadian attitudes regarding relations with Asia, including Asian foreign investment in Canada and Canada's trade with Asia. The Foundation places an emphasis on China, India, Japan and South Korea while also developing expertise in emerging markets in the region, particularly economies within ASEAN.

