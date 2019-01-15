Los Angeles' Commissioner for Los Angeles County Real Estate Management, Marisela Nuno, to Represent GreenGro Technologies at World CBD Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC:GRNH), a well-respected provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that Marisela Nuno, a recently appointed member of its Board of Directors, will be presenting on behalf of the Company at World CBD Expo ( www.worldcbdexpo.com ), one of the largest conferences focused on increasing the awareness of the benefits of CBD across various industries and consumer groups.



As the Commissioner for Los Angeles County of Real Estate Management, Ms. Nuno's presentation is expected to discuss GreenGro Technologies' business plan for 2019, which includes various strategies to significantly increase its presence in Southern California's booming CBD market.

World CBD Expo is expected to attract hundreds of buyers, entrepreneurs, professionals and consumers from the CBD market under one roof over the course of two days, March 9-10, 2019, at the San Diego Town and Country Convention Center located in the heart of San Diego's Mission Valley. With over 75,000 square feet of space for conference attendees and exhibitors, the conference is expected to include educational seminars, product demonstrations as well as hundreds of CBD brands.

GreenGro Technologies Plans to Capitalize on the Growing CBD Market in 2019

According to the World CBD Expo, some reports have estimated that CBD will increase to a $3 billion market over the next three years. With an even spread of the market, and CBD being used as treatment for anxiety, insomnia, joint pain and inflammation, depression, muscle tension, migraines, arthritis, nausea, and PTSD the opportunities for CBD brands, products & entrepreneurs have never been better.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies (OTC:GRNH) is a provider of eco-friendly green technologies with expertise in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems serving both the consumer and commercial farming markets. It brings together community and commerce through the growth and distribution of healthy, nutritious foods and vital medicines backed by science and technology. Customers include restaurants, community gardens, small and large scale commercial clients. GreenGro Technologies also provides design, construction and maintenance services to large grow and cultivation operations and collectives in the medical and recreational marijuana sectors.

ABOUT WORLD CBD EXPO

Enhancing Life...

World CBD Expo is an event dedicated to CBD. The event will focus on Vendors, Presentations, Seminars from Experts and Professionals as well as Personal Testimonies from people that have experienced the benefits of CBD.

World CBD Expo will attract BUYERS, ENTREPRENEURS, and PROFESSIONALS from all over the world as well as your day to day consumer. For more information on vendors space, sponsorship or tickets contact Patrick 703-593-9771

